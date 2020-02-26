|
DIDIER, Michael Like a thief in the night, the Lord took our beloved Mike Didier on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020. Mike's BIG heart finally gave up. As in life, Mike's wife Cheryl was by his side as he slipped into the Arms of God. Born to Ernie and Mary Didier in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 8th, 1955. Mike had a well-lived life. As a family, they traveled nationally and internationally due to his Dad's career in the military. This, we are sure is what piqued his love for traveling and to see the world! At a very young age, Mike was always driven in his career. He started mowing lawns and delivering the newspaper route for The Spokane Chronicle and The Spokesman-Review. During his high school years, he and his sister, Gloria, worked at Paul Bunyan Pack Out on North Division in Spokane. This was the first Drive-thru fast food restaurant in Spokane. It was this job that helped fuel his passion for the Food and Beverage Industry. Mike graduated high school from Gonzaga Prep in 1973 and attended Gonzaga University. He was always a loyal Zags fan. Go Zags! Mike worked for Safeway stores in his earlier career years. Beginning his career as a Bakery Clean-up clerk and working his way up to an Assistant Store Manager. Those 17+ years helped teach Mike how to become a very successful businessman. The drive to improve himself never stopped. Mike researched, developed and created the concept of Didier's Yogurt & More in 1986. The Yogurt shop is still very much an "institution" in North Spokane and the whole community to this day. Mike always wanted something more. After 14+ years of owning Didier's Yogurt & More, Mike wanted a full-service restaurant. He purchased the Harvester Restaurant in Spangle, Washington; a wonderful Family Restaurant in the middle of the Palouse wheat fields. This was a challenge that Mike took and he made The Harvester a real success. Then in 2003, a call came from developer, Dick Vandervert that changed our lives' forever. The two of them "dreamt" up the concept which was ultimately the creation of Prospectors Bar & Grill in Airway Heights (currently The Rusty Moose). Always striving for Bigger and Better Mike added the North Side Prospectors Bar & Grill in 2004. Now he had two successful restaurants! Failure was NEVER an option and the word was not in his vocabulary. Whatever he set his mind to - it just worked! Mike married Cheri Didier in 1974 and together they had a wonderful daughter, Teresa. Teresa was always the "Sparkle in his eye". He was so very proud of her. In 1992, Mike married Cheryl and they have been friends, partners and true soul mates ever since. Anyone who really knew Mike knew he had two very different sides to his personality. As an entrepreneur he was a mentor and a boss to many employees throughout his 34 years in the Food and Beverage Industry; he was respected, admired and loved by many. Numerous employees and business associates have reached out to the family to say what an impact Mike made in their life. He truly was a "pioneer" in the yogurt business and a legend in how to run a successful restaurant. When Mike actually took time off from work, he had that "second" side to his personality. He was a fun and crazy man that was quick to laugh and "play jokes" on his friends a true goofball! He loved Nascar Racing, basketball, traveling to warm and tropical places, cruising, Las Vegas, and fast cars. There definitely were two sides to this wonderful man. We hope you had the chance to know both sides of Mike! Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Didier, mother and father-in-law, James and Vivian Walkling, also sister-in-law, Sharon Walkling, and brother-in-law, Bryan Walkling. Mike is survived by his loving wife of nearly 28 years, Cheryl Didier, his very special daughter, Teresa Wheeler and her husband Derrick Wheeler. He leaves behind his father, Ernie Didier (Dorothy), three sisters, Gloria Bingaman (Frank), Susan Dawood and Nancy Benedetti (Roy). There is a large loving family mourning the loss including numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The two newest members of our family are missing him at home our amazing German Shepherds, Lexi and Maverick. The Family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by Dr. James Maddox and Dr. Michael Kwasman during Mike's short illness. A Rosary will be held on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at 7pm (visitation 6pm) at Hennessey Funeral Home (2203 North Division Street, Spokane, WA. 99207). A Catholic Service will be held at St. Aloysius Church (330 East Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202) on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 12 noon. Following the service, please join the family for a reception in the O'Malley Hall at St. Aloysius Church. A huge thank you to US Foods! A Private Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace (Garden of Light) at 3pm. (211 North Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224) Mike was an Amazing Husband, Father, Family Man, Business Legend, and Friend. He will truly be missed. Flowers, Donations and Condolences may be offered at Hennessey Funeral Home, or by visiting his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be made in remembrance of Michael Didier to the Gonzaga Prep Scholarship Fund or Northwest Battle Buddies (NWBB), 1611 SW 20th Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020