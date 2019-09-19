ROSNER, Michael Donald (Age 75) Michael "Mike" Rosner passed away on June 13, 2019 from ALS. He was born February 2, 1944 to Donald Francis Rosner and Elise Marie (LaCau) Rosner in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He grew up in the Florida Keys as Jimmy and only found out his name was Michael when he entered the Marine Corps. Mike served from 1962-1966 with two tours in Vietnam. He worked as a cook in Reno, Nevada where he met his wife of 39+ years, Mary Rosner, and their twins were born. He then worked for 15 years at Interlake School in Medical Lake followed by 14 years at Airway Heights Correction Center. He enjoyed 10 years of retirement. Working in the yard, baseball and traveling he thoroughly enjoyed, but he loved his family and his grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughters Lana Nelson and Nora Rosner, four grandchidren, his brother, Rick Rosner of Prunedale, CA, and numerous favorite nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Funez. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, September 21st at 12:30 p.m. VFW Post 1435, 192 S. David, Spokane Valley. A potluck and memories will be shared.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 19, 2019