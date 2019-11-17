DAY, Michael Douglas

(Age 57)

Michael went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 8, 2019. He was born August 24, 1962 to Jim and Waneta (Gentis) Day in Spokane, WA. Older siblings Rhonda and Jim welcomed baby brother and helped raise "their" baby.

Mike loved the outdoors, his animals and all things fast. He spent his elementary years in the Five Mile area running around with his brother near Ridgeview Elementary and playing hockey for the Spokane Junior Hockey League. Summers were spent at the family lake cabin on Sacheen.

In 1976, the family moved north to the Chewelah homestead. Mike was an all-around athlete in high school and enjoyed snow skiing in the winter months. He found his love of cars at an early age and could be found working on cars with his dad and brother throughout his high school years.

Mike married Gina Kassa in 1986 and they welcomed daughter Tara in 1987 and son Mikey in 1988. Family time evolved around having a good dog by his side while camping at the racetracks in Northport and Republic. The racing crew was an extended part of the family and if you could keep up with Mike, you were in.

Mike's favorite job was dynamite blasting for Nanomi Aggregates in Valley, WA. He went on to work in logging and excavation which allowed him to spend time in the beautiful mountains that brought him peace and closeness to God. He was a perfectionist and was talented with machinery and motors, always knowing just the right trick to make something work.

Mike joins his parents, "Poncho" and Waneta in Heaven, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins Roger Harding, Kelly (Harding) and Dave Stahl, and dear friend David Wissink.

Mike leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Gina, daughter and son in law, Tara and Bo McCanna, son Mikey Day and 8 beautiful grandchildren, Mylie, Darrin, Meagan, Jack and Hannah McCanna and Tehya, Raelee and Kalyena Day, his sister Rhonda and Brian Millard, brother Jim and Tonda Day, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to Anne and Rodger Smith and Hospice of Spokane. Mike's life and his families' have been blessed by their love and care.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 23 at St. Mary of the Rosary in Chewelah, WA at 11:30 AM. A potluck will follow to celebrate the life of Mike with family and friends.

