HUME, Michael Douglas Michael Douglas Hume (71) of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, August 28, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Mike was an only child, born to Elmo (Moe) and Marion (Bell) Hume in Spokane, January 23, 1949. He came from humble beginnings and always had a strong work ethic. At 10 years old he had a job delivering TV Guides and newspapers. In 1967 he graduated from North Central High School. He was Junior Class Vice President and Senior ASB Vice President. He was involved in many activities some of which were Boy's State representative as well as yearbook committee. In 1971 he graduated from University of Washington with a history and teaching degree. He married Kathy Lorayne Morton, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, on August 16, 1969, together they had three daughters. Mike proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Marines until 1979 when Kathy passed away from breast cancer after nearly 10 years of marriage. Mike moved his daughters back to Spokane. He continued in the Marine reserves over the years and ended his military career as a Major. He started a career in real estate in Spokane and excelled. He was a top producing agent, broker and real estate developer. He eventually partnered as co-owner of Tomlinson Real Estate Agency. During his 41 year career, he won multiple awards including the Gary Fox Memorial Broker Award in 2007. He was a highly respected leader and known for his integrity in the real estate community, leading his office to top producing status. In 1988 he married MaryAnn Ward and they divorced in 2018. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved attending their sporting events and activities, always planning his schedule around them. Priest Lake was his favorite place in the world, he grew up going there with his best friend Glen Pollock's family and eventually bought the cabin next door to them in 1989. Some favorite memories include running Bloomsday and other fun runs, snowmobiling, boating and spending time at Priest Lake. He had a witty and unique sense of humor, often making silly jokes during conversation. He sometimes sang James Brown's "I Feel Good" when we were running. Whenever he was asked if he needed anything, he often replied "Yes, a roll of $100 bills." We laughed at his hair cut jokes and favorite knock knock jokes. He loved to tell us that we were getting a "Box of Rocks" for Christmas. We love him so much, he is our hero and we will miss him dearly. We are blessed that he was our Dad. Mike is survived by his daughters, Kami (Marc) Hammond of Mead, WA, Kali (Mike) Gardiner of Post Falls, ID, and Shawna (Darin) Rinck of Spokane, WA. He was blessed with twelve grandchildren: Dayton, Jenna, Khloe, Kaden, Kassie, Joely, Ella, Jase, Gunnar, Sailor, Vayda and Roby. Mike is also survived by Gina Williams and Jared Crabb and numerous other friends and relatives, all who loved and adored him. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathy, mother Marion, father Moe, his lifelong friend since first grade, Glen and other friends. His legacy will live on through his family, friends and all the lives he touched. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11am at The Coeur d'Alene Resort Conference Center. Reception to follow at 12:30 on the Lakeview Terrace at the resort. In lieu of flowers, family recommends donations to Wounded Warriors
or American Cancer Society
as Mike was a supporter of these causes. We would like to thank Linda Alvernaz for her loyal support of our dad, his business partners, Larry and Nancy Bell, Angel Senior Care, Hospice of Spokane and two special caregivers, JulieAnn Rau and Grace Hubel.