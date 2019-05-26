Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Michael E. Pfarr DVM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PFARR, Michael E. Dr. Michael E. Pfarr, DVM, 73 of Spokane passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019. "Dr. Mike" was born to Philip and Barbara Pfarr on June 21st. 1945. Mike graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, Class of 1964. Mike married Barbara (Bunny) Salvesen in Dec. 1963. They had three children together, Wendy Ann, Laurie Jean and Richard Michael. Mike went on from high school to attend EWU. Prior to finishing his schooling at EWU Mike and his family had a three-and-a-half-year period living in Tacoma WA. while he was working for Norden Labs. Upon finishing his education at EWU Mike was accepted to, and attended the School of Veterinary Medicine at WSU. where he achieved his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. In 1978 immediately upon graduation from WSU, Mike and his family moved back to Spokane from Pullman and began to practice in his father's Clinic, "The Animal Clinic of Spokane." Mike eventually took over his father's practice in 1980. Dr. Mike would continue to practice Veterinary medicine until his retirement in the fall of 2011. After his first marriage ended Mike came to marry Patricia (Patti) Dale in June of 1986 and adopted her two children, Jennifer and Jason, as his own. Dr. Mike loved animals; this love permeated his practice as a Veterinarian. His love for animals seemed to flow seamlessly from his hands into the animals that were in his care, as well as into the hearts of those whose animals he cared for. It was not unusual that an animal in his care during veterinary school would find their way into his home or that countless other dogs and cats after he began to practice would endlessly be at his side, in his vehicle or even, at times, in his pool. Mike never seemed to be without a four-legged companion. Mike enjoyed the outdoors, fly fishing, duck hunting, wood cutting, tending to his garden and property and even plowing snow. Mike spent some of his time as boy and young man in the Okanogan area of Washington working on ranches where his father grew up. Throughout his life Mike got the most enjoyment out of being at Priest Lake Idaho where his parents had a cabin, as well as, the couple of weeks most winters he spent in Hawaii. Mike Pfarr has had a profound influence on all those that he has touched throughout his life's journey through his love for his family, his kindness and generosity towards his friends, his ease and professional temperament with his staff and clients. Those moments in life with Mike will always be cherished by all who knew him. Dr. Mike will be truly missed by the countless people whose animals he healed and hearts he mended but most of all, Mike will be forever loved in the hearts of those who called him Husband, Dad, or Papa. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Philip Pfarr, and daughter Wendy Ann Kindred. Mike is survived by his wife Patricia, sister Mary Meg (Gary) Vanantwerp. Daughters, Laurie Pfarr and Jennifer (Jim) McDonald, sons Richard (Kristie) Pfarr and Jason (Leasa) Pfarr and 11 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to ARC of Spokane. A memorial service with reception immediately following will be held to celebrate his life on Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. at St. Thomas More Parish Located at 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane WA. 99208.

