FLATT, Michael Earl Michael Earl Flatt passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2019. He was born November 25, 1953 to LeRoy and Donna Flatt. He leaves behind his son Nicholas Flatt, his sister Cindy Hall (Flatt) and brother John Flatt and a niece and many nephews. He attended Lewis and Clark high school and Eastern Washington University. In high school he played Football and was on the Track Team In which he earned a scholarship for track in the high hurdles. After college he continued to play intermural flag football with his many friends. He worked at Keytronics and Eastern State Hospital but his passion was being a musician, song writer and entertainer at clubs around the Northwest, he was known as Mike CatFlatt. He was a very unique soul and he will be missed. For his friends and family, a celebration of his life potluck will be May 4, 4PM at E. 2020 Rockwood Boulevard.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019