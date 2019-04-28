Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Earl FLATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLATT, Michael Earl Michael Earl Flatt passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2019. He was born November 25, 1953 to LeRoy and Donna Flatt. He leaves behind his son Nicholas Flatt, his sister Cindy Hall (Flatt) and brother John Flatt and a niece and many nephews. He attended Lewis and Clark high school and Eastern Washington University. In high school he played Football and was on the Track Team In which he earned a scholarship for track in the high hurdles. After college he continued to play intermural flag football with his many friends. He worked at Keytronics and Eastern State Hospital but his passion was being a musician, song writer and entertainer at clubs around the Northwest, he was known as Mike CatFlatt. He was a very unique soul and he will be missed. For his friends and family, a celebration of his life potluck will be May 4, 4PM at E. 2020 Rockwood Boulevard.

FLATT, Michael Earl Michael Earl Flatt passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2019. He was born November 25, 1953 to LeRoy and Donna Flatt. He leaves behind his son Nicholas Flatt, his sister Cindy Hall (Flatt) and brother John Flatt and a niece and many nephews. He attended Lewis and Clark high school and Eastern Washington University. In high school he played Football and was on the Track Team In which he earned a scholarship for track in the high hurdles. After college he continued to play intermural flag football with his many friends. He worked at Keytronics and Eastern State Hospital but his passion was being a musician, song writer and entertainer at clubs around the Northwest, he was known as Mike CatFlatt. He was a very unique soul and he will be missed. For his friends and family, a celebration of his life potluck will be May 4, 4PM at E. 2020 Rockwood Boulevard. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close