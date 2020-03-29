HODSDON, Michael Edward (Age 67) Michael Edward Hodsdon, beloved husband, son brother and uncle passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Airway Heights, WA on February 27, 2020. He was born at Fairchild AFB, on July 17,1952 and graduated from Cheney High School in 1971. After graduation from High School Michael joined the United States Army and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea and Fort Lewis, WA. Michael moved to California after his service in the Army where he worked as a Transportation Coordinator for Los Angeles County. He eventually moved back to Airway Heights with his wife Karen. Mike was an automobile enthusiast and loved his Corvettes! He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Hodsdon and grandparents Pearl and Leslie Stansbury of Tonasket, WA. He is survived by his wife Karen; mother Helen Hodsdon, bothers Paul and Mark and sister Jennifer Regan. Michael had numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. His many kindnesses and warm soul will never be forgotten. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Ellisforde, WA. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings in Washington State, Michael's memorial service will be postponed until further notice.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020