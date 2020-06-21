Michael Edward JAMES
JAMES, Michael Edward October 7, 1966 June 1, 2020 Mike was born at Fairchild Air Force base October 7, 1966 to Larry and Sherrie James. The family then spent two years in Rantoul, Illinois while Larry was still in the Air Force before permanently moving back to Spokane. He spent all of his school years within the Central Valley School District. Starting off at University Elementary, moving on to Bowdish Jr High and finishing up at University High School. Mike spent two years at North Idaho College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy for six years when he was honorably discharged and came back home to Spokane. Mike leaves behind two children, Brandon and Alyssa James, his parents, Larry and Sherrie James, one brother, Rob James, two sisters Leisa (Mario) James and Rebecca (Kurt) Tusberg, and a huge extended family of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and an amazing group of friends. Mikehe was one of the good ones and we have all been so lucky that he was a part of our lives. He will be forever missed by his family and huge network of friends.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
