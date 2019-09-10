Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Eugene RUBY. View Sign Service Information Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory 1001 Alderson Avenue Billings , MT 59102 (406)-252-3417 Funeral service 11:00 AM Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory 1001 Alderson Avenue Billings , MT 59102 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RUBY, Michael Eugene (Age 65) RED LODGE, Montana - Michael Eugene Ruby, 65, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Mike was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and friend of many. Mike was born March 12, 1954, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to Donald Leroy and Marion (MacDonald) Ruby. The family moved from Wisconsin in 1955 to Billings, where Mike graduated from Billings Senior High in 1972. He has continued to remain friends with many of his high school classmates throughout the years. Mike was known most for his kind heart, love of art, fishing, cooking and, most of all, his ability to accept and to love all. Mike had a great love for his dog of 14 years, "Kaylee," that he had to say goodbye to the day before he passed away from sudden cardiac arrest. Mike was an amazing artist, creating custom artwork and signage since the '70s and soaring as a Supervising Sign-Writer and Art Set Director in Hollywood. Mike began working for the Hollywood Motion Pictures in 1992 after meeting Ron Howard in Billings, who convinced him to do art on the movie "Far and Away." From there, his life's passion was as an artist for movies such as "Return to Lonesome Dove," "Benny and Joon," "Free Willy," "A River Runs Through It," "Red Corner," "Wild Hogs," "3:10 to Yuma," only to name a few. All of the movies he was recognized for can be found by searching IMDb

RUBY, Michael Eugene (Age 65) RED LODGE, Montana - Michael Eugene Ruby, 65, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Mike was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and friend of many. Mike was born March 12, 1954, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to Donald Leroy and Marion (MacDonald) Ruby. The family moved from Wisconsin in 1955 to Billings, where Mike graduated from Billings Senior High in 1972. He has continued to remain friends with many of his high school classmates throughout the years. Mike was known most for his kind heart, love of art, fishing, cooking and, most of all, his ability to accept and to love all. Mike had a great love for his dog of 14 years, "Kaylee," that he had to say goodbye to the day before he passed away from sudden cardiac arrest. Mike was an amazing artist, creating custom artwork and signage since the '70s and soaring as a Supervising Sign-Writer and Art Set Director in Hollywood. Mike began working for the Hollywood Motion Pictures in 1992 after meeting Ron Howard in Billings, who convinced him to do art on the movie "Far and Away." From there, his life's passion was as an artist for movies such as "Return to Lonesome Dove," "Benny and Joon," "Free Willy," "A River Runs Through It," "Red Corner," "Wild Hogs," "3:10 to Yuma," only to name a few. All of the movies he was recognized for can be found by searching IMDb https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0993837/ . Mike later retired from Motion Pictures and became self-employed as the owner of Ruby Art and a Production Designer for Films and commercials shot in Washington. You would never know that Mike has had so many film and television credits to his name he was such a down-to-earth, generous person. After meeting Mike and having a short visit or hearing one of his interesting stories about his life in the movies, by the time the visit ended, you would be certain to call him your friend. Mike never asked for much of anything; he was the most loving, kind, generous person, who was always giving of himself to others. Named after Saint Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of people who are suffering, he lived up to that name in his integrity and passion for others. He was truly an Angel who walked the earth. Mike loved his family so passionately that he was always willing to help everyone, and could fix anything. He was always up to what seemed to be an impossible challenge. He leaves behind a legacy of love; through him, his paintbrush was an instrument of his expression. Within each of his brush strokes, he made the world more beautiful. This world is a better place because of one man who was everything to everyone. Fish on, Mike, you will be dearly missed by all those who crossed your path. Until we meet again..... Survived by his family, Marion Neill (mother); Diane Ruby (wife); children, Christina Payne (daughter); Todd Payne (son-in-law); Jeremy Ruby (son); Jennifer and Erica Jackson (stepdaughters); Dorothy Foreman (mother-in-law); grandchildren: Aden Payne, Braxton Payne and Hailey Mejia; Alison Besel (sister); Todd Besel (brother-in-law); Ron Ruby (brother); Michelle Ruby (sister-in-law); Dawn Ruby (sister); and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Preceding Mike in death are his father, Donald Leroy Ruby; father-in-law, Russell Foreman; and brother-in-law, Rick Foreman. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. Reception to follow. Memorials can be made in his name to the Children's Art Museum, Rez Dog Rescue, Habitat for Humanity or the . Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com . Yet those who wait for the Lord will gain new strength; They will mount up with wings like eagles, They will walk and not become weary. Isaiah 4:31 Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations