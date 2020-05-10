GLASSER, Michael (Age 68) Michael Glasser went to be with the lord on May 4th, 2020. Michael was born June 10th 1951 In Bismarck, ND to Michael and Dorothy Glasser. "Mikie" had many challenges in his life but was a very happy person who enjoyed simple things like doing puzzles, collecting Match Box cars and doing chores for Mom and Dad. He loved his family and friends very much and looked forward to their visits. He was a big fan of Jeopardy and watched it every night. Mikie was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Parents Michael and Dorothy and his sister Patrice. Surviving are his two brothers Robert (Phuong), Rodney (LuAnn), nephews Travis, Justin, Mark, Benny and Tommy, nieces Tammy and Melissa, grandnephews Carlos, Donovan, Elija, Ian, Wyatt and Mason and numerous aunts' uncles and cousins. A special thank you to all the Merry Glenn staff, for the loving care they gave Mikie over the years while he was there. Another special thank you to Patty Johnson, who has taken care of the family over the years. To leave an online condolence to Mikie's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.