SESSIONS, Michael Guy (Age 65) Michael Guy Sessions, 65, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away on August 17, 2020 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. He was admitted to the hospital on July 22, 2020 and was shockingly diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Born on February 23, 1955, in Spokane, Washington, to Myron Guy and Margaret (Cooper) Sessions. He is survived by his best friend and wife Karen Denise Shaw Sessions, brothers John Thomas (Lucia) Sessions, David Garvin Sessions, his favorite sister Marlena Elizabeth Sessions (Paul Ringo), brothers-in-law Kevin Dean and Michael Jay Shaw, and sister-in-law Laura Anne (Shaw) Roberts. He is also survived by ten nieces, two nephews, and their children and spouses whom he adored and dearly loved, who affectionately called him Major Mike and Uncle Major Mike. Mike and Karen enjoyed 38 years of marriage and enjoyed their travels and the many dear friends they made along the way. Michael graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, WA, in 1973. He attended Wenatchee Valley Jr. College where he met Karen and went on to graduate from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management and Forest Science. While attending college, Michael worked for the Forestry Department as a firefighter and Smokejumper. He spent the first year after college working full time as a Smokejumper out of Redmond, Oregon, until he joined the United States Marine Corps as 2nd Lieutenant at Quantico, Virginia. Michael loved serving his country and had a distinguished career for twenty years in the Marine Corps. He attended the Army Special Forces qualification course as a Marine Major and was awarded a Green Beret and Army achievement medal. During that time, he also attended SERE course. Major Sessions also received numerous decorations, medals, and badges including rifle and pistol expert (10 awards each) Navy and Army commendation medals, and southwest Asia and overseas service ribbons. He was certified in scuba and parachuting. His military education included Amphibious Warfare, USAF Special Operations, International Terrorism, Reconnaissance, Army Special Forces Green Beret, and numerous other accommodations and certifications. Michael's military career provided him the opportunity for extensive travels and adventures including climbing Mount Fuji, serving a year in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, South Korea, Okinawa, Hawaii and probably a few confidential places unknown to us. After serving in the Marines, Michael worked as a contractor for Army Special Forces Green Beret training and went on to work Northrup Grumman for five years and Gander Mountain for ten years. Mike retired at 62. Karen and Mike enjoyed a fun, wonderful life together. Dinners and laughter with friends, lots of fur-baby entertainment, and a prank or two were always fun. Michael loved gardening, landscaping and was always working on projects around the home and for his neighborhood and had a long, long list of things to do. He loved camping, hiking and spending time outdoors. He and Karen loved their fur babies and lost their beloved dog Sophie, exactly two weeks prior to Michael's passing. Izzy kitty is wondering what happened.......surely Michael was greeted by all of our relatives and friends and a whole bunch of critters. Michael had the privilege of participating in the 75th Anniversary of D Day in the summer of 2019, which was led by his brother John Sessions and the Historic Flight Foundation (HistoricFlight.org
and D-Day Squadron.org
). The brothers made the trip in honor of their father's service with the 101st Airborne Division and jump behind Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. It was the trip of the lifetime. Michael would love to by honored by donations sent to the Historic Flight Foundation: 5829 E Rutter Ave, Spokane, WA 99212. Services will be held at a later date in Washington State. Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.