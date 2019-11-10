Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael H. FARASCHUK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FARASCHUK, Michael H. 1948-2019 Michael H Faraschuk, 71, passed away suddenly November 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, but was from Mead and Spokane WA for nearly 60 years and was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 13, 1948 to Nicholas William and Laura Irene Faraschuk. He is survived by his wife, Jenny, married June 15, 1991 and enjoyed their life together and truly loved each other. He is also survived by his mother, Laura Irene Faraschuk, his aunt Louise Livia Pignanelli and his uncle Frank E. Pignanelli. Keitha, who has since passed away was the mother of his son, Michael Warren, his daughter, Lauri Keri Faraschuk Pounder. He has a grandson, Tristan Pounder and a step-daughter, Stacy Michelle Eugenio, and many relatives in Canada, all who survive him. Mike was an amazing man. He was a successful multitalented businessman who retired in 2017. He was known for his ability to talk to his customers and always be fair. His humorous nature attracted people to hear his jokes and funny stories. With many years of practice, Mike become a real Pool Champ winning many tournaments and league awards and he was known for running the table. It all started with the training he received at his granddad's pool hall. A proficient Piano player too, he played for years and even enjoyed playing electric piano with the bands at fairs. Mike raced Super Stock Cars for years winning many trophies and even the final Championship Trophy. He was such an adventure seeking guy and loved to fish, camp and take long walks on the ocean beaches. He and his wife went to the beautiful Oregon Coastline during the past three winters as snowbirds. To continue their adventure and pursue their retirement they had just started their new dream of traveling before Mike's life ended abruptly. Words cannot express our loss of this cheerful, loving and caring man. He was a very special person to everyone who was graced with his presence and our love remains with him forever. Because Mike loved the ocean, he will forever be able to watch the sunsets there. Bubbles filled with our love will float away with each wave that rolls toward that sunset with you Mike .....

