FARASCHUK, Michael H. (Age 71) Mike was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 13th, 1948 to Laura and Nicholas Faraschuk. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1967 and attended Eastern Washington University. He is survived by his wife Jenny; mother Laura; son Michael W. Faraschuk; daughter Lauri K. Pounder; aunt Louise; uncle Frank Pignanelli; stepdaughter Stacy Eugenio and many relatives in Canada. A memorial will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 2pm at Big Barn Brewing in Greenbluff to honor the life of Michael H. Faraschuk who passed away suddenly in Las Vegas, NV on November 3rd., 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 16, 2019