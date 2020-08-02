KABEL, Michael "Mike" It saddens us to share the passing of our father Michael H. Kabel, age 62. He passed this life on to eternal life on July 24th, 2020 (if anyone knew him would know how ironic that date was this year; opening day of baseball), in Spokane Valley, Washington. Michael was born the youngest of 7 kids, David, Donna, Ann, Bob, Michelle and Mickie; to William and Ruth Kabel on November 29th, 1957 in Orange, California. He lived much of his life traveling the states and living everywhere from California to Florida before settling down in Silverdale, Washington where he was a loving and devoted father of four kids, Rebekah, Samantha, Thomas, and Isabella. Sons and daughter in laws Shay, Nate, and Katie. The best Gramps to three grandchildren Felicity, Scarlett, and Elliot. As well a dedicated owner and caretaker to his dog, Priscilla. Mike was a man of all traits. From work to life, he started out by joining the United States Navy, even though that did not last as long as he hoped for due to an injury. He then worked in the police reserves hoping that would be a good fit. He tried a few more jobs to be careers, he found his niche in the world of retail. He has always been a people person loving to talk and make people laugh anywhere. He also decided to retire early to watch his grandkids for a few years. Mike was always more than willing to be the first person to help! He was always fixing and helping out where he could, whether it was working on cars, working on homes, helping cook to just being there when you needed an ear to listen or some advice or a good laugh. Mike was an amazing father and that was his priority in life! He always made sure we had many adventures. He was always down for any crazy ideas we all had. Mike enjoyed anything baseball, cars, Boy Scouts of America to art (wood working, leather working, music, drawing and painting), movies, history of all kinds, and so much more! Mike could find good in any situation and make everything and everyone feel better! Mike has touched so many lives with his unconditional love, kindness and generosity, he will be forever missed! God be with you until we meet again! We will be holding a service to remember and celebrate our beloved father Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 and after we will have a dedication at the gravesite in Post Falls, Idaho at the Evergreen Cemetery. To share your memories of him, visit his Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com