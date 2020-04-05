Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael HEINEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEINEN, Michael Beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Friend, and Police Officer passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 29, 2020 in Spokane, Washington at Sacred Heart Hospital. Michael is survived by his wife Mary Gale; children Patti, Heidi, Charlie, Tian, Sunxia, Joseph; seven grandchildren Austin, Mikal, Denzel, Noah, Kyah, Alina, and Nic, and two great-grandchildren Evelyn and Lily. He is also survived by Larry and sister-in-law Margi. He was preceded in death by his parents Eileen and Leonard Heinen. Michal was a resident of Nine Mile Falls, Washington. He was an alumnus of Gonzaga Preparatory School in class of 1968. He attended Spokane Falls Community College before becoming a Police Officer for the City of Spokane. He faithfully served his community starting his work patrolling for Expo 74, became a Major Crimes Detective, working up the ranks as a Polygraph Operator. He loved attending the Gonzaga Women's Basketball games. The joy of his life was to go to Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and have Communion with Jesus Christ. During the summer he so enjoyed going to his lake cabin at Priest Lake, where he got to ride on a pontoon boat while still in his wheelchair. He loved barbeques, campfires, and laughing with his kids as he threw a burning marshmallow. He suffered 40 years with Multiple Sclerosis. He was so patient with all his caregivers who helped him throughout the day. Home Assistance was always a big part of his life as he struggled to stay healthy. Many times he ended up in the hospital, but never forgot the helicopter ride from Priest Lake to Sacred Heart. Thank you to all the first responders, and health care workers, they are angels from heaven. Thanks to Dr. Yang who helped him survive almost to his 70th birthday. He died two days before his birthday. Mike and Mary got to celebrate their wedding anniversary of 50 years with all their family and friends at Lady of The Lake Catholic Church with a Mass and reception. Due to the current situation his memorial service will be postponed until further notice. Memorials can be made to: Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, P.O Box 447, Nine Mile Falls, Washington 99026. Thank you Mike for being such a strong and faithful beacon of light in this dark world. His presence will be sorrowfully missed.

HEINEN, Michael Beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Friend, and Police Officer passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 29, 2020 in Spokane, Washington at Sacred Heart Hospital. Michael is survived by his wife Mary Gale; children Patti, Heidi, Charlie, Tian, Sunxia, Joseph; seven grandchildren Austin, Mikal, Denzel, Noah, Kyah, Alina, and Nic, and two great-grandchildren Evelyn and Lily. He is also survived by Larry and sister-in-law Margi. He was preceded in death by his parents Eileen and Leonard Heinen. Michal was a resident of Nine Mile Falls, Washington. He was an alumnus of Gonzaga Preparatory School in class of 1968. He attended Spokane Falls Community College before becoming a Police Officer for the City of Spokane. He faithfully served his community starting his work patrolling for Expo 74, became a Major Crimes Detective, working up the ranks as a Polygraph Operator. He loved attending the Gonzaga Women's Basketball games. The joy of his life was to go to Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and have Communion with Jesus Christ. During the summer he so enjoyed going to his lake cabin at Priest Lake, where he got to ride on a pontoon boat while still in his wheelchair. He loved barbeques, campfires, and laughing with his kids as he threw a burning marshmallow. He suffered 40 years with Multiple Sclerosis. He was so patient with all his caregivers who helped him throughout the day. Home Assistance was always a big part of his life as he struggled to stay healthy. Many times he ended up in the hospital, but never forgot the helicopter ride from Priest Lake to Sacred Heart. Thank you to all the first responders, and health care workers, they are angels from heaven. Thanks to Dr. Yang who helped him survive almost to his 70th birthday. He died two days before his birthday. Mike and Mary got to celebrate their wedding anniversary of 50 years with all their family and friends at Lady of The Lake Catholic Church with a Mass and reception. Due to the current situation his memorial service will be postponed until further notice. Memorials can be made to: Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, P.O Box 447, Nine Mile Falls, Washington 99026. Thank you Mike for being such a strong and faithful beacon of light in this dark world. His presence will be sorrowfully missed. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close