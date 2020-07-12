1/2
DOUGHERTY, Michael J. (Age 68) Mike was born May 1, 1952 to Charles and Betty Dougherty Jr at Sacred Heart Hospital Spokane, WA. He passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his father Charles L. Dougherty Jr. and grandfather Charles Duncan. He was survived by his mother Betty Duncan, sister Michelle Stewart, sister Dawn Dougherty, brother Richard (Katie) Dougherty, sister Yvonne (Doug) Jarvis, and several nieces, nephews, great nephews and niece. Mike graduated from North Central HS, Spokane, WA. in 1970. Served in The Navy from 1971-1975 as Boiler Tech/Firemen aboard USS Orleck (DD-886), received several medals. Was in reserves 1975-1977, re-enlisted 1980-1986 was aboard USS Pyro (AE-24). His greatest enjoyment was fishing, telling stories, and drinking beer. Mike, his family and friends would like to Thank all the Healthcare workers at Deaconess, Sacred Heart, and Cancer Care Northwest. Mike requested donations be made to Cancer Care Northwest Foundation at 1204 Vercler Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. 99216.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
