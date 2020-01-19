MEARS, Michael J. Sr. (Age 94) Michael J. Mears Sr. passed away December 31, 2019 in Spokane WA. Michael was born on June 27, 1925 in Washington, D.C. to Cecil and Mary Mears and had one brother, all preceded him in death. He attended St. John Military Academy and Woodrow Wilson High in Chevy Chase, Washington, D.C. He joined US Army Air Corps in 1943 -1946. He spent the next 25 Years in the United States Air Force where he retired Major Michael J. Mears SR. He received many citations, badges and medals. Awarded Master Missile Man badge, Senior Weapon Controller and received the Bronze Star. Three war veteran; WW II, Korean, Vietnam, and earned WW II Victory medal and Vietnam service medal. Michael married Kathleen Hartnett. Their (four) children of Spokane, Christine C., Michael M. Jr., Joanne R., Susan S. and Patty B. of California. He later married Marty and they moved to California and later to Virginia where he enjoyed working as a docent in Colonial Williamsburg. Kathleen and Marty preceded him in death. Michael is survived by all his children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing, playing the guitar, skiing, doing art and running many Bloomsdays. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Assumption Parish at 11:00 am, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd. A special thank you to the staff of Evergreen Fountains Senior Living and his many friends.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020