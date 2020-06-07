HUDDLESTON, Michael James Michael James Huddleston, beloved husband, father, brother, and public servant passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. Born August 12, 1955 in Spokane, WA to Robert T. and Mae Lorraine Huddleston, Mike was the third of ten children. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1973 and attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1979 with a degree in Public Health and Community Medicine. Michael spent his life in public service, starting his career at Snohomish County Solid Waste, then becoming a Legislative Analyst; first with the Snohomish County Council, then in 1993 with the King County Council. He retired in 2019 as the Director of Municipal Relations. He worked on many complex issues that impacted the county including growth management, regional wastewater services, Veteran's Services Levy, and the renewal of the Emergency Services Levy. He was interested in environmental issues, one of his favorites was saving the salmon in King County. Michael served as a Woodinville City Councilman from 2004-2006 and worked on many projects around the community, including building the Woodinville Fields. Additionally he consulted with the State of Idaho on their highway system and with facility planning for their prison system. He also worked with the Washington State Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee on several projects related to ferry safety and state patrol radio interconnective communications. In his free time, Mike was a proud father and spent countless hours attending basketball practices and horseback riding lessons. Most summers he would take the family on road trips, driving to every continental US state. Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jana; his daughter Stephanie; stepdaughter Jennifer Kamel (Angie); and dogs Denali and Koa. He is also survived by his siblings Robert, Jr. (Sue), Lynne Ridlon (Ben), Martin, Patty Kells, Meg, Colleen Gillespie (Patrick), Daniel, and Lisa Bowling (Bob), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Mary Kathryn; and dogs McKinley I and II. He was laid to rest at the Woodinville Cemetery on May 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to the UW School of Public Health to continue providing Covid-19 research.



