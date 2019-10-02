|
KELLEY, Micheal Jerome, Sr. "Big Mike" Micheal Jerome Kelley Sr. "Big Mike" was born May 2, 1963 in South Pittsburg, TN to Vance and Nancy Kelley. He brightened the lives of his family and friends for 56 years before leaving us too soon on September 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tina Kelley, daughter Ashia Rucker (Robert), his son Micheal Kelly Jr. (Heather Swank), daughter Tia Kelley and nine grandchildren, Tyla, Ryen, Jayda, D'Andre, Rayvion, Xyler, Blake, Serenity, and Khaleed. He is also survived by his father, Vance Kelley, brother John Kelley Sr. (Sabrina) and sister, Djuana Kelley Vines (Anthony). He was preceded in death by his mother Ethelwyn "Nancy" Kelley, sister Vera and brother LaPorte. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. After graduating from high school, Big Mike joined the US Army and proudly served for four years. Still loving the military, he worked at the Fairchild Air Force Base Survival School. With an ever growing family, he took a position at Kaiser Trentwood for 10 1/2 years before becoming medically retired. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and cheered them loudly. He enjoyed going fishing and having BBQ's to hangout with family and friends. We all will miss his loud laugh and his open arms. A word to his children and grandchildren: Your Dad and Papa loved you all just remember, he may be gone but his memory will live on in all of you. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5 8 pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., following the service Military Honors will be at 2:15 pm at the WA State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 2, 2019