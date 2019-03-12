Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John GOULD. View Sign

GOULD, Michael John Michael John Gould passed away in his sleep on February 22, 2019 at age 52. Born to Leonard Earl and Mary Anne (Herschbach) Gould in Castro Valley, California on October 26, 1966, he attended Lewis and Clark High School before joining the Army in 1984. Upon being honorably discharged from service, Michael set out off the beaten path and never looked back. From working on a crab ship in the Bering Sea, to touring parts of Europe for fun, and on down into New Zealand where he honed his bone carving craft, Michael lived the life of a seeker. He was an excellent, exacting artist, working with materials as varied as glass, bone, and paper. Michael was passionate about his art, as well as the lyrics in music, loud beats and, of course, his family. He is survived by his daughter, Tabytha; his four brothers, Jeffrey of Edwall, WA, Joseph (Tearese) of Faith, SD, Samuel (Amber) of Chewelah, WA, and Thomas of Seattle; as well as his kin by love, the Burgess family, including Dorothy Burgess, who loved and cared for him as her own son. Michael is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathleen Kent. His unexpected passing leaves us heartbroken and wishing for more time, but we cherish what he left behind: memories of his boisterous laugh and of his generosity toward friends and strangers alike, the intricate carvings and beautiful stained glass artwork, and most precious of all, his adorable daughter. Michael's life wasn't always smooth, but it was amazing. The family will hold a private memorial sometime in the spring. Rest in peace, MJG. If you would like to send condolences, please send them to "The Gould Family," P.O. Box 607, Chewelah, WA 99109.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 12, 2019

