CRANDELL, MICHAEL JOSEPH (Age 81) Michael Joseph Crandell ("Mike") was born March 22, 1937, to Leslie and Dee Crandell in Lewiston, Idaho. Mike passed into the loving arms of the Lord on December 8, 2018. A graveside service will be held 2:15pm April 16, 2019 at the Washington States Veterans Cemetery, 21702 West Espanola Road, Medical Lake. The family requests that any memorial contributions to Mike's memory be made to the House of Charity or United States Marine Corps, Toys for Tots.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019