FAHEY, Michael Joseph Michael Joseph Fahey lost his brief battle with brain cancer on January 31, 2020. He was born in Spokane, WA on October 28, 1955, the youngest child of John and Margaret O'Brien Fahey. Mike graduated from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane and attended Gonzaga University and WSU before enlisting in the US Navy as Hospital Corpsman. He served on the USS Nimitz and was deployed during Desert Storm/Gulf War where he was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery. After his discharge from the Navy, Mike moved his family to Vancouver, WA and attended Clark College to become a registered nurse. He had a long career as a compassionate, skillful, and detail-oriented nurse. As a child, Mike fell in love with music. His hero was John Lennon. Mike played violin in the Spokane All-City Orchestra, and he taught himself how to play the guitar. He was in a rock band in high school and played jazz in college at his WSU Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. In high school, he played guitar and sang at the popular Saturday evening "folk masses" at St. Augustine's. Mike was involved in boyscouts, continuing through high school in the Explorers. Like his father before him, he enjoyed many summers at Camp Cowles on Diamond Lake. Mike met his wife Karin (Noorlander) while they were both stationed at Bremerton Hospital as Hospital Corpsman. He leaves behind his beloved wife Karin, sons Ryan (KIm), James (Katy), Megan (Dan), several grandchildren, his sister Kate (Rob) Sorenson and her family, many cousins, and his precious doggies Betty and Petey. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Peggy Fahey and older brother John. This kind, gentle, talented, quiet man will live forever in our hearts and memories. Services will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery on March 18, 2020 at 1pm. Celebration of life held after in Vancouver, WA.

