KELLY, Michael Joseph (Age 74) June 9, 1945 - September 11, 2019 Michael Joseph Kelly was born on June 9, 1945, at Fort George Wright, WA. He graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School in 1963. Michael left this world on Wednesday, September 11, in peace, surrounded by his loving family, to continue his journey. Michael is preceded by his parents, Robert and Betty Kelly. He is survived by the love of his life, Debra A. Kelly, three brothers, seven children, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A gathering will be held for friends and family to celebrate Michael's life. In lieu of flowers, the Kelly family asks memorial gifts be made to the Gonzaga Prep Fair Share program. "Every day is another opportunity to learn, to love, to teach, and to serve."
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019