PARKEY, Michael K. 03/26/1953 - 05/05/2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Michael. Michael has been an inspiration to so many with his generosity and willingness to help others while dealing with his own debilitating condition. He was a tireless volunteer for the schools, Adams and Moran Prairie, for over 20 years. The Michael Parkey Inspiration & Service Award is given to two graduating students every spring. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Eileen. He is survived by his loving and devoted sister, Tenny, and brother-in-law, Jim; brothers Terry (Steve-Anne), Rich (Ann) and Tim (Pam) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 11 a.m. at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home. REST IN PEACE BROTHER.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 8 to May 10, 2019
