HOOD, Michael Kevin Mike Hood was born on August 29, 1961 and died on February 24, 2019. Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Mike started his career at California Electrical Supply right after graduating from Wilson High School. He was married in Riverside, CA in 1998, then moved to Phelan, CA. Mike then transferred his job location to Columbia Electrical Supply and moved his family to settle in Chattaroy, Washington. Here is where he found his true home and lived the rest of his life. Mike Hood was the eldest of three children. At a young age Mike was introduced to the world of desert motorcycle racing and that became his life-long passion. Throughout his life, he rode countless desert races and enduros and remained a part of a brotherhood of riders who have an unbreakable bond and spirit. He's been a loving and supportive husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend to many! He will be dearly missed by us all. Mike is survived by his wife Stacy; his two children, Patrick and Kelsie; mother and father, Mike and Sharon; brother Matt and sister Shannon; nephew Miles; cousins Kelly, Brett, Steve and Taylor; aunts Millie, Kathleen, Sherie and Rachel; and uncles Terry and David. A memorial will be held in his honor on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Birdy's Sports Bar, N. Hwy 395, Spokane. We love you, Mike, God Speed!

2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115

Spokane , WA 99223

