EATON, Michael L., M.D. Michael L. Eaton, M.D. died on October 12, 2019 from a massive brain bleed. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on April 30, 1945 to Ruth and Zip Eaton and grew up in Helena, Montana from age two. He played guard for the Helena High School football team, liked to hunt with his friends, and trap shoot with his dad. In 1962 he was named to the All-American Junior Trapshooting team. That was the pinnacle of his many championships. He often broke 96/100 targets at competitions. He studied pre-med at Montana State University ('67) and then attended medical school at the University of Kansas ('71). He married Kathy Chilton on August 3, 1968. After graduation the family moved to Spokane, WA. Mike did his internship and radiology residency at Sacred Heart Hospital. In 1975 he reported to Fort Leavenworth Kansas for two years of military service. In 1977 Mike began a 33-year career at the Rockwood Clinic as a radiologist. He enjoyed the challenge of his work and was lucky to have many great colleagues. He retired in 2008. FAMILY activities, lots of GOLF, barbequing, YARD maintenance and travel brought him happiness and contentment in retirement. Whenever the weather allowed, he could be found "working" on one of the many local golf courses with his golfing buddies. Enjoying a cocktail on his patio with family and friends on a warm summer evening made him very happy. In recent years Mike had a deep appreciation for how fortunate he had been throughout his life and enjoyed the fullness of life with his family and friends. He died a very happy man. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy; children: Lisa (Andrew Whitaker), Scott (Ann Marie), Jim (Susan) and Sarah (Thomas Berthoud); and nine grandchildren: Samantha, Nicholas, Nolan, Michael, Daniel, Caroline, Micah, Ryan and Sarah; his sister, Shirley Purcell and his brother, Dave (Kathleen). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tom's Turkey Drive or Toys for Tots. Holidays were special to Mike. Vigil Rosary services will be Thursday, October 17 at 7pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 34th and Perry, Spokane. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 18 at 11am, also at Our Lady of Fatima. Inurnment will take place at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road, Spokane at 2pm. Online tributes can be made at

