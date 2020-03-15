|
McLAUGHLIN, Michael L. February 10, 1933 - February 18, 2020 Mike passed away at the Hospice House South on February 18, 2020. Mike was born on February 10, 1933, in Buffalo, Wyoming to Patrick and Leah McLaughlin. He moved to Spokane and attended St. Al's elementary school, Gonzaga Prep High School and graduated from Gonzaga University. Mike joined the Army and served for two years during the Korean War. He went to work for IBM in 1960 and worked in horse racing for nearly all of his life. Mike was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be missed. Mike is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandy, children Mike (Jennell), Erin, and Molly (Scott), six grandchildren, 3 1/2 great-grandchildren, sister Nancy Murphy of Walnut Creek, California and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patty Flaherty. A service will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Donations in Mike's honor may be made to Hospice House South or Down the Stretch Ranch, (A foundation connecting veterans and retired thoroughbred horses in Creston, WA.) The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice House South for the care they gave to Mike.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020