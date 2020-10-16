MELIUS, Michael L. Michael L Melius. Born November 9, 1942 to John and Eleanor Melius of Spokane. He is survived by his wife Shirlee of 51 years, brother Patrick, best dog-friend Henry, a daughter, nieces, nephews, grand children and great grand children. Mike was born and spent his life in Spokane. He attended Sacred Heart Grade school. While there he was a member of Boy Scout troop 50 where he attained the rank of Life Scout and was inducted into the "Order of the Arrow." He attended Lewis and Clark High School and afterwards spent four years in the Air Force as a Mechanic and Parachute Rigger. Following the military, he worked in the heavy machinery industry for over 50 years. He started his career at Modern Machinery as a parts truck driver and ended his career as the manager of the parts department at Degerstrom Machinery. Mike had a great passion for cars. He built and drove his 31 Ford Roadster to many local car shows where he won many awards. He spent many hours being a helping hand to his neighbors and has touched many lives with his positive attitude and humor. He made many friends in his life and will be truly missed. Please do not send flowers, but if you have a desire to make a memorial, please donate to an animal shelter near you.



