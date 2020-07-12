Michael Meighan

MEIGHAN, Michael John Mike was born in 1942 to Alvera and Robert Meighan and was raised in Spokane, Washington. His father passed away when he was just 9 years old and his mother (whom he revered as a saint) worked to support her family of five children and instilled in them the importance of a good education. Mike attended St Francis of Assisi elementary school and graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School in 1960. He joined the Jesuit community for a short time before deciding it wasn't the life for him. He traveled through Europe for several months before returning to Spokane to attend Gonzaga University and later the University of Washington where he designed his own PHD in Sociology and Psychology. Mike joined the Peace Corp and spent nearly three years in Niger Africa working to teach life skills related to agriculture and book keeping. He later moved to Kansas City where he continued his post graduate studies, married his wife Mona and had his three boys; Paul, Keith and Luke. He raised his boys in West Seattle and retired from the Veteran's Administration where he was Head of programming and medical software for the VA Hospital. Mike loved life and took special care fostering and maintaining life long friendships. Every year for over 30 years, the extended Meighan family celebrated a reunion at Diamond Lake with Alvera ("Gram") as head of the clan. Mike always brought his guitar. One of his greatest loves was sailing in Puget Sound but there was no single box large enough to contain Michael. He was an accomplished guitarist, a regular volunteer at Seattle's Folk Life Festival, a gardener and an avid reader and traveler,. His quick wit and loving nature will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his son Luke and his sister Mary Sagerson (Ron). He is survived by his sons Paul (Deena) and Keith (Babi), his grandchildren Matilda and Beatrix, Luke, Dylan and Nayel and by his brothers, Jacob (Colleen) Radiologist in Spokane, Robert (Gail) State Department in Washington DC, and William (Amy) Physicist in Salt Lake. Many Nieces and Nephews who all adored him. He moved to Spokane after retirement and spent the last 15 years of his rich and giving life in the loving arms of his "second family", including those of his devoted partner Phyllis Maguire, her daughter Colleen and her grandchildren Hannah, Holland and Truman Toliver. With their love and support he became not only a second host and familiar face at the Marianna Stoltz House B&B but a second father and grandfather to those who opened their arms to him. Michael's many friends and family look forward to a time in the near future when they can all gather to celebrate his life, his friendship and his love.



