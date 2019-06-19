Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Terry" MOOLICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOOLICK, Michael "Terry" (Age 85) Terry was born in Ekalaka, Montana on December 2, 1933 to Michael and Gertrude Moolick. He passed on June 13, 2019 in his home in Otis Orchards, Washington. He married Peggy Moolick in 1960 and they had three children. Terry had two children from his first marriage. He worked several different jobs until 1964 when he became an Ironworker with Local 14. He continued working for Local 14 until he retired in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, farming, horses, cattle, working, and his grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; five children, Jerry, Patty, Tammy, Pam, and Michael; and 10 grandchildren. Terry was hard on the outside but had a kind heart. A lover of the outdoors; a hard-working man; a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Terry, you will be missed! Terry's memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd,, Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to made to the . Please share memories of Terry and offer condolences to his family on his page at

