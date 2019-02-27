HAGGLUND, Michael Odell Michael Odell Hagglund was born July 2, 1959 and went to see Jesus on February 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Barb; mother Laura Williamson; son Jeff; daughter Sabrina; grandchildren Madisyn, Gabe and Khalique; sisters Laura, Lani and Shari; and brothers Darell and Vern. Fish On! We will miss you. Interment with military honors will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:15am and will take place at The Washington State Veteran's Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, WA. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019