Michael Odell HAGGLUND

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Odell HAGGLUND.

HAGGLUND, Michael Odell Michael Odell Hagglund was born July 2, 1959 and went to see Jesus on February 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Barb; mother Laura Williamson; son Jeff; daughter Sabrina; grandchildren Madisyn, Gabe and Khalique; sisters Laura, Lani and Shari; and brothers Darell and Vern. Fish On! We will miss you. Interment with military honors will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:15am and will take place at The Washington State Veteran's Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, WA. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.