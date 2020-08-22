TROYER, Michael Peter "Mike" (Age 69) Mike Troyer, 69, died on August 2, 2020 doing what he loved best riding his motorcycle on the roads less traveled after a full, happy day with friends. Born to Danish parents and adopted in Multnomah County, Oregon at a young age, Mike grew up in Spokane, WA where he graduated from West Valley High School (1969) and Whitworth University (1972) after which, he struck out to build his life. Having had a variety of careers, Mike wore many hats, including welder, network systems analyst, software engineer, medical billings specialist along with many more including starting multiple businesses. He was truly a jack-of-all trades with a thirst for knowledge and a drive to experience what life had to offer. Friends and family knew Mike as the freest person they've known, and that his passions in life were his children, fishing, motorcycles, and friends. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need, be they friends, family, or charitable causes. Throughout his life, Mike worked hard to hold on to his freedom to do what he wanted, to live his life the way he saw fit, and to provide and be there for those he loved. He loved his family, and to him, his friends were family as well. Mike is survived by three children, Shawna Troyer, Heather (Troyer) Blough, and David Troyer. He also leaves behind an elder brother, Bernard Troyer, and his four grandchildren, Elizabeth Blough, Daemon Blough, Sebastian Blough, Daunte Morris, and numerous nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends and family who share Mike's passion for riding have organized many memorial rides in remembrance of their dear friend and plan to make it an annual tradition.



