HEINEN, Michael R. 3/31/1950 3/29/2020 Mike passed away on March 29, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on April 9, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Mike's funeral services had to be delayed. Please join the family for his Vigil Service at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 6122-WA 291, Nine Mile Falls, WA on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm, also at Our Lady of the Lake with a drive by reception to follow. Please call the church at 509 220-0690 to reserve a seat for both services.



