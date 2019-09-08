RETTER, Michael Ray (Age 71) Dec. 29, 1947 Sept. 3, 2019 Mike was a dependable son, brother, and worker, gifted grower of plants, US Navy Veteran (USS San Jose AFS-7 plank owner), WSU grad, and soils/fertiliz-er manager for Iseli Nursery in Boring OR. Retired to boyhood home in Hartline, WA in 2016. Survived by brother Steve (Donna) of Woodbury, MN; niece Juliana (Joel) Ruud of Sioux Falls, SD; and nephew Ben of Woodbury, MN. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Aletha Irene Retter, whom Mike faithfully served in their elder years. Funeral service Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, Inurnment to follow at 2:30 PM at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Hartline Fire Department, 925 Willard St,, PO Box 132, Hartline, WA 99135. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Retter family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019