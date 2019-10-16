RILEY, Michael (Age 72) Michael Riley age 72, passed away quietly from this world on October 5, 2019. He was survived by his soulmate and wife of 42 years Paula, along with his daughters Shanna and Kelsey (husband, Robert) and sons: Donald and Dennis. He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren: Christopher (wife, Amanda), Cierra, Sarah, Ally, Robert, Alex, Alexis, Cade Danielle and Emma. Michael was blessed with a great-grandchild Jett. Michael will be greatly missed by his family and friends. No service wanted by Michael.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 16, 2019