JEFFRIES, Michael Robert (Age 71) Michael Robert Jeffries beloved husband, father and grandfather was called home to be with the Lord August 12, 2019. Mike was born on July 28, 1948 in Wilbur, WA to Robert (Bob) and Corrine (Tina) Jeffries. Mike was the oldest of six children: Steve, David, Barbara, Dan and Julie. Mike lived in and near Spokane all his life. He graduated from Mead High School in 1967 and attended Spokane Community College. He met his wife, Karolyn Paxton, in high school, re-united in college and they were married in 1969 at North Wall Christian Church. Mike adored his wife and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Mike would always joke he received Karolyn's two horses as a dowry from her father Lloyd Paxton and reluctantly, yet willingly raised those horses for many years. Mike began his career in sales for Sears and the Polson Company. In the 1970s he joined the irrigation and landscape business that his father founded called B&B Sprinklers. Mike truly loved operating the family business alongside many of his family members. He had a genuine care for his clients and improving the landscape around their homes. Landscape and Irrigation design-build for homeowners was his passion and he was really good at it. At an early age, Mike was diagnosed with what is known today as Type 1 Diabetes. Mike would battle with this disease all his life and although some battles were tough, he fought through with assistance from his family. In the late '90s Mike was diagnosed with end stage renal kidney failure and was the recipient of a transplant in 2000. This miracle of life was not without great struggle at times and provided him the opportunity to live to the age of 71. Mike really loved to play the game of golf. He was a standout on his high school golf team at Mead where he played with friends he would have for the rest of his life: Bob Materne, Rick Hardy, Coach George Weishaar, and many others. Many of his golf rounds were played at Wandermere where he loved to play in the Thursday and Saturday rabbit game. Mike Jeffries had a gift with people. No matter where he went, Mike would always know someone. He had a distinctive way to greet, know, remember and understand people. He was generous and kind and always one to raise money for a cause and a need. He was a proud father and grandfather and would love to tell people how well Nathan was doing at the fire department, Jared in golf, and Luke is his youth sports. He had a special bond with granddaughter, Grace, who has Autism. Mike had a signature flare for the dramatic and exaggeration when telling a story, this would always bring a smile to the people he was talking to. He was a really good and decent man who will be greatly missed. Mike is preceded in passing by his father, Bob; mother, Tina; and siblings, David and Barbara. His sister Julie passed two days after Mike. He is survived by and lives on through his wife, Karolyn; sons, Nathan (Nick) and Jared (Kristin); and grandchildren, Luke and Grace. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Steve and Dan. The family would like to extend our appreciation to the many Spokane Co. Fire 9 and AMR personnel that were called to our home over the years and provided his final ambulance ride on August 12th. A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Friday, August 23rd at the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate funds in memory of Mike Jeffries to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (

