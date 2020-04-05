Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Robert "Mike" NORTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH, Michael Robert "Mike" (Age 64) A loving son and brother went to be with our Lord Jesus on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 13, 1956 to Robert and Betty North. He is survived by his mom, Betty North. He has four siblings, Shari (Denny) Cunningham, Gary North, Kevin North and Tina (Mark) Laxton. He has two nephews and one niece: Niece Reshawna Colvin and her son JP Turinsky, nephew Kellon (Michele) Cunningham and their children, Kash and Kelty and nephew Logan Laxton. There will be a family inurnment at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, and at a later date a public memorial at Airway Heights First Baptist Church. May you rest in peace Mike.

