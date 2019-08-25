TISSUE, Michael Rodney "Mike" (Age 77) Mike passed away peacefully in Austell, Georgia on August 12, 2019. He has left behind a wife, one son, four daughters, four sons-in-law, 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren (with one more on the way), two brothers, two sisters-in-law, four nieces, four great-neices, one great-nephew and many, many cousins. His service will be at the Fairmount Memorial Cemetery in Spokane, WA on September 7 at 1:30pm in the chapel and a celebration of life to follow in Idaho.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019