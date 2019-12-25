Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael ROSMAN. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

ROSMAN, Michael Michael Rudolph Rosman passed away on December 18, 2019. His rosary service will be held at 6:00 pm on December 29th and the funeral will be at 11:00 am on December 30th at Sacred Heart Church in Wilbur, WA. Michael, or "Mickey" as he was known in his school years, was born on November 11, 1930 and grew up in the Creston-Wilbur area. He was one of six children to Joseph and Agnes Rosman. Their family lived on the farm and Michael helped with chores like feeding chickens, herding sheep and cattle, and working the fields. He was assisted by his dog, Nancy, who held a special place in his heart. He would often share stories of how she became the family dog, would help with his chores, and fetch chickens with him for Sunday dinners. After graduating high school Michael did not think farming was his call, so he moved to Spokane and worked at Morning Star Boys Ranch with Father Joe Weitensteiner. While there he met the woman who eventually was to become his wife, Dolores Kennedy. They moved back to Wilbur where they raised five children. Michael returned to farming until he retired. Michael also was a member of the Lincoln county weed board for 50 years. He could often be found with his wife and children walking their property spraying and pulling weeds, and on occasion continuing into his neighbors' field as well. Often when he would be out working Michael was in the habit of singing songs, a habit his children loved and that continued even after he moved to Aspen Quality Care. The assistants who worked with him there quickly learned his favorites. Michael was fortunate enough to be cared for at home which was his preference. He and his wife took part in a simple daily ritual consisting of daily church services, coffee, the newspaper, sudoku puzzles, and conversation. The family is so grateful for Doxies Diner, the Corner Café, and especially the Rendevous for making this possible. Michael was preceded in death by his brothers James and William Rosman and his sister Helen Halverson. He leaves behind his kind and patient wife, Dolores Rosman, his five children, Monica Rosman LaFever, Christina Rosman, Peter Rosman, Phillip Rosman, and Patricia Mitton, and two grandchildren, Megan LaFever and Maureen LaFever. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

