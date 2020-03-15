|
|
BARTLETT, Michael S. Michael S Bartlett was lifted in the arms of Jesus December 21, 2019 to live eternally with our Lord. He was born November 2, 1937 to Charles F. and Phyllis (Davis) Bartlett in Bremerton, WA. He grew up in the Chico area and attended Central Kitsap High School. After graduation in 1957 he enrolled in Olympic College. However, he received his draft notice and enlisted in the US Navy July 28, 1957. Michael married Barbara Maley October 14, 1957. He became a Hospital Corpsman and served at Balboa Naval Hospital, in San Diego, CA, Bremerton Naval Hospital and overseas in Okinawa Japan with the 3rd Marine Division as well as Camp Pendleton California. He was assigned to Coronado, California to work at EPDOPAC, Enlistment Personnel Deployment of the Pacific fleet. In 1967 his orders came through to report to the Navy Field Hospital in DA Nang, Vietnam. He worked in the Personnel Office and Triage as necessary as the helicopters came in from the war zone. Also he worked with General Westmorland to visit the wounded and help distribute Purple Hearts. In November He was awarded the Service Person of the Month, and transferred to downtown Da Nang to run a dispensary for civilians and Military. While in Da Nang he volunteered at a Catholic Orphanage during in his off duty hours. January 28, 1968 the TET offensive came in with fireworks. Michael drove the ambulance from the dispensary 24 hours straight to take the wounded to the hospital and picking up body parts of wounded. His ambulance was shot at several times but he continued to work in the downtown Da Nang. He was awarded two Bronze stars for his valor, He always thought they were for good conduct. April 1, 1968 he received a transfer to Spokane Marine Reserve Center. He received orders to return for a second tour to Vietnam, but the decision was made to get out of the active duty after 13 years and complete his 20 year commitment in the Naval Reserves in Spokane. September15, 1970 he began work at Holy Family Hospital as the Scheduling Coordinator and later became the Office Manager of Nursing Service. He transferred to the Emergency Room to work as a TECH so he could complete his BA degree in Education at Whitworth College. He became a teacher in Central Valley School District. He worked at Holy Family for 18 years and taught for 21 years. He loved spending time with his family, working at Camp Gifford Boating water skiing. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Le Roy Bartlett. Michael is survived by his wife, Barbara of 62 years. Children Timothy C, Bartlett of Seattle, Terri Lynn (Rob) Cruickshank of Portland, OR, and Kevin Bartlett of Spokane. Grandchildren, Christopher and Nicolas Bartlett of Seattle. Julie and Mark Cruickshank of Portland, OR. Sister in Law Marge Bartlett of Bullhead City AZ and twin nephews Kenneth and Keith Bartlett of Seattle, WA. Our family wishes to thank the Spokane Veterans Home for the excellent care and kindness Mike received during his six year stay. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mike's name to the Stained Glass Window Fund at Millwood Community Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held March 21, 2020 at Millwood Community Presbyterian Church, 3223 N. Marguerite Rd., Millwood, WA 99212 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020