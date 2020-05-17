FRAZER, Michael Scot Michael Scot Frazer, resident of Nine Mile Falls, WA and formerly of Santa Clara County in California, passed away on April 30, 2020. Mike was born in California and his childhood home backed up to the San Francisco Bay and a natural world of mud flats and critters to explore. He discovered wrestling as a youth and it became a lifelong passion. Moved to Santa Clara, CA, and the just opened Wilcox High School, his wrestling team attained District championship in his senior year. He was recommended for the USA Olympic Wrestling team in 1968, but the US Army retained him and instead, stationed him with the Berlin Brigade in Germany to wrestle for the Army team. In 1972, he again missed the Olympic team by, in effect, a "coin toss" but was able to travel with the team to Munich as a coach and alternate. Also in 1972, Mike became a police officer with the San Jose Police Department in San Jose, CA, and found another passion: "arresting bad guys". There, he also competed in state and national Police Olympics. He was awarded for his high "arrest and conviction rate" and was called "the Sheriff of Alviso" for his involvement in that community. Mike loved interacting with people, developing leads and contacts, and in-depth investigations. His co-workers remembered him as a "good guy" and always ready to help others. Family changes and a love of the northwest and hunting and fishing brought Mike to work for Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in Idaho. After a year, the position did not work out. Mike returned to the Bay Area, but circumstances prevented his returning to SJPD. With his love of animals and investigations, Mike became a State Humane Officer and Director of Animal Services for the Humane Society of Santa Clara Valley, where he enforced laws concerning animal care, neglect and abuse; negotiated service contracts with several cities; and supervised 16 officers. One "puppy mill" investigation exposed a system of fraud, money-laundering, and a blackmarket pet dog industry linked to a national dog registry organization. It received the widespread media coverage, and he was flooded with new complaints, documents, and leads. Mike, with Betty and six dogs, retired and moved to the Spokane area to relax in the space and out-of-doors, and to continue networking with victims and advocates in the dog breeding industry, and to finish "the book". He had a sharp and practical mind and a wide array of interests. Mike enjoyed family and friends, photography, biking, out-of-doors, exploring nature and local places of interest, and he was constantly on the phone and computer keeping informed and connecting the dots. Despite his "tough guy" stance, and usual retort "miserable" when anyone asked how he was, Mike was a kind and caring guy; always fighting for the underdog. Through ups and downs, maintained a positive and upbeat attitude. Mike, you're my hero. Always know how much you are loved and how much you will be missed. Mike Frazer is survived by his wife, Betty Snowden Frazer of Nine Mile Falls, WA; children Kristi Thompson of New Orleans, Louisiana, Scot Michael Frazer of Spokane Valley, WA, Michael Patrick Frazer of Sun Valley, NV, Taryn Frazer Durand, San Leandro, CA, Kelley Frazer, of Gilroy, CA; and brother John Frazer of Jacksonville, Oregon. Per his wishes his cremains will be buried with family in Poteau, OK, at a later date. In memorial, donations could be sent to Mineral County, ID, Search and Rescue or a local Search and Rescue. Condolences may be left at www.gardencityfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.