SCOTT, Michael "Mike" Michael "Mike" Scott passed away on February 14, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, surrounded by loved ones. Mike had a big, kind heart and made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by all who knew him. Mike was born on March 7, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, and was the youngest child of Wilfred Scott and Mildred (Gorrell) Scott, and had an older sister, Shirley (Scott) Beebe. Their family moved to California when he was five years old. He excelled in woodshop and played both football and basketball in high school. After graduating from Portola High School, Mike continued his education at Chico State University. He joined the Army for three years and served in Korea after the war, and then returned to college and graduated from San Jose State University in 1965. He married his first wife Linda that year, and they moved to Oregon (first to Portland and then to Eugene). In 1971, they welcomed twin daughters, Sandy and Carla. During this time, Mike worked as an executive for AC Delco, and then as a traveling auto-parts salesman throughout Oregon including Drain, Boring, Medford, Grants Pass, Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and more. His daughters looked forward to traveling the state with him during breaks from school and remember how much his customers enjoyed his visits. Mike coached his daughters' softball teams and taught them basic wood-working skills. He and Linda went to many Duck games, and Mike remained a life-long Duck fan until his passing. He eventually converted part of their home into a wood shop and became a full-time furniture maker for a time. His furniture is timeless and lives on in homes in Oregon and Washington. In 1985, following an amicable divorce, Mike moved back to California and lived with his lifelong friend Don Nelson. It was there he met Mary Vhay, and they were married in 1990 in Lake Tahoe. They were both involved in the Cursillo movement and with a divorced, separated, and widowed group called Beginning Experience. They lived in Fremont and vacationed in their cabin in Arnold, California. In 2002 they moved to Loon Lake, Washington and lived on the lake there for 11 years. In 2013 they moved to Mead, Washington where he resided until his death. Mike was very proud to have been sober and volunteer with AA for the past 34 years. Mike and Mary were very active together in their communities. Mike stayed active during his retirement years. He enjoyed walks with friends and continued his wood-working passions in various projects for family and friends throughout the years. He truly loved visits at the lake with his grandchildren which included making bird houses with them. Every summer, Mike would visit his daughter Sandy, who is a teacher, and take care of her children, Dylan and Megan, while Sandy prepared her classroom for the next school year. And, even into his late 70s, Mike continued to attend Duck football games with his "double-Duck" daughter, Carla. Mike also loved playing chess and cribbage with his children and grandchildren. Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Vhay, his daughters Sandy Scott Skutt of Auburn, Washington, Carla Scott of Portland Oregon, and their children, Tobias, Megan, and Dylan. He is also survived by step-children, Chris Deming of Modesto, California, Katie Kohlstedt of Deer Park, Washington, and Stacey Privett of Spokane, Washington, as well as by many step-grandchildren, Annie Wiltse, Peter, Miriam, Claire, and Audrey Kohlstedt, Kaylee Martin, Meghan Dschaak, Rowan O'Day, and Owen, Aiden, and Parker Deming, and three step-great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Lukas, and Dominic. He also considered Lee Ann Bezazian as an adopted daughter and was an important father figure in her life. Mike's open nature and big heart bonded his extended family together and he was "Dad" and "Grandpa" to many. He also maintained a large number of close friends who deeply loved him. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Private Interment to follow.

