Michael Steven LEECH
1992 - 2020
LEECH, Michael Steven Michael passed away the morning of October 11, 2020. He gave us 28 years of love, laughter, fun, friendship, and adventure. We will miss him every day. He was born in Spokane, WA on June 28, 1992. He attended Woodridge Elementary, Odyssey Middle School, and Shadle Park High School giving his valedictorian speech at commencement. Following high school he attended two years at UW; worked as a programmer in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego; and then went back to school enrolled in Neuro-science at WSU. He was always goal oriented and expected a lot from himself. His passion for learning was endless; always reading and researching a wide variety of topics. He had a beautiful mind. Michael filled our lives with so much joy, happiness, and laughter. Our family will miss his stories of his adventures and mishaps. He was thoughtful, always thinking of others and shielding us from his pain. His positive impact on our lives and those he came in contact with will live on. We have always been so proud of him. The past 16 months he's struggled with a particularly bad case of bi-polar 1. He took on this disease with the same tenacity, will-power, and brain power that he has taken on so much in life. In the end it proved too much. He fought the good fight, and we fought it with him. He left us with wonderful wonderful memories. We will forever miss his hugs and humor and good nature. He leaves behind his parents Alan and Debbie Leech, brothers Christopher Leech and Ryan Persch (wife Erica), sister Whitney Goodwin(husband Matt, children Bryce and Tanner), grandmother Carolyn Leech, aunts, uncles, and cousins. We look forward to seeing him again in heaven. Due to covid, a private celebration of his life will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
