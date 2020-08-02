STROBECK, Michael Michael "Mike" Strobeck, 79, known to many as "Pops" or "Gramps" passed away on July 23, 2020 after a short battle with Cancer. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife and best friend, Nancy Strobeck. Michael was born in The Dalles, OR on September 8, 1940 to parents Victor and Elizabeth Strobeck. He grew up surrounded with his siblings, Robert (Joanne) Strobeck, James (Mildred) Strobeck, Mary (Gene) Nordquist, and Nancy (Paul) Grinzel. Throughout his life, he loved them and enjoyed spending time with them whenever he could. He attended Edmonds High School and upon graduating, he enlisted in the Navy. He was assigned to the ship the USS Gregory where he did several tours to Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1962 and began a career at UPS in Everett, Washington. This career brought him to Spokane, WA in 1975, where he continued working for UPS for a few more years. In 1978, Mike began working at Wilbert Precast Inc. and remained there until his retirement in 2005. Mike was thankful to UPS for bringing him to Spokane, where he met the woman of his dreams, Nancy Jean. They married on December 30, 1977, where they raised their combined family of seven children. Throughout their lives together, Mike and Nancy consistently had an "open door" for their children, grand- children, and great-grandchildren. They could be found surrounded by family almost every day of the week, whether they were hosting a family dinner or having the great-grandkids come to pick raspberries and cherries. Mike was well-known in the family for his heartfelt speeches before each meal, his fried chicken and mashed potatoes, and his coveted homemade jam. Their children, Phil Amsden, Jeff Amsden, Karen (George) Lynn, Erik (Lisa) Strobeck, Keri (Scott) Grosse, Daniel (Ashlyn) Strobeck, and Laurie (Dan) Kersey knew they could rely on Mike for advice, insight, or one of his famous one-liners. Their 16 grandchildren (Kirsten (Kevin) Flerchinger, Ashley (Bobby) Lynn, Kelsey (Luke) Machtolf, Matthew (Amy) Amsden, Danielle (Kris) March, Anthony, Cameron, Collin, Colby, Christopher, Alix, Brandtly, Ashton, Rebekah, Rachel, and Jacob, saw him as the "fun" one who was always up for an adventure and knew he was someone they could count on for anything at any time. Together in retirement, Mike and Nancy enjoyed traveling and taking cruises, but their true joy was spending time with their great-grandchildren-taking care of them, having sleepovers, going on dates, and doting on them. Their 14 great-grandchildren (Chloe, Abigail, Wyatt, Hannah, Joseph, Nathanael, Rylee, Carter, Colton, Delaney, Easton, Brecken, Paisley, and Madelynn) knew Gramps would never say no to a McDonalds run and he would make sure the freezer was stocked with popsicles and ice cream. Mike also spent many of his days enjoying golf and, after being the president of the Men's Club, he jokingly became known as the "Godfather of Downriver." He loved going on golf trips with friends or family and would seek out any opportunity to play the game he loved so much. Anyone who met Mike was immediately drawn to his welcoming demeanor and ability to make people laugh. He was rarely seen without a smile on his face and he found joy in even the smallest of things. Mike will be missed by all who knew him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined. Online Memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org