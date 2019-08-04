Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael T. DOBLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOBLER, Michael T. (Age 69) Michael Terrence Dobler was born in Spokane, WA, at Sacred Heart Hospital on July 7, 1950, to parents Terry Dobler and Florence Finnerin Dobler. He died July 27, 2019, at home hold the hand of his wife, Judy, after a heroic battle with cancer. Mike attended St. Augustine's Catholic School (now Cataldo) then moved with his parents and older brothers, Joe and Tim, to Seattle. He attended St. Matthew's Catholic School, graduated from Bishop Blanchet High School in 1968, then completed college at Seattle University and obtained his MSW at the University of Washington in 1974. Mike joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, as a social worker at the Disciplinary Barracks and then the post hospital. He lived in Yakima, WA, from 1978-1982 and worked for Central WA Comprehensive Mental Health. Then Mike lived in San Antonio, TX and Fort Meade, MD for a short time, where he completed an accounting degree at the University of Maryland, obtaining top honors for the national test. He then returned to his favorite city of all, Spokane, in 1985. Mike enjoyed working at several of Frontier Behavior Health's locations, including the Evergreen Club and Family Service Spokane. He retired from Frontier Behavioral Health in 2015. Mike married Judy on August 27, 2006, in Spokane. Mike's three daughters are Julia Carrell (Preston) of Spokane, Tulli Norris (David) of Phoenix, AZ, and Rosine Dobler of Spokane with former wife Merri Lou (1977-2003). Judy's two children are Shawna Dannhardt and Jon Dannhardt, both of Spokane. Mike was so proud to be Grandpa of Clara Carrell and James Carrell, of Spokane and Giana Norris, of Phoenix. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Joe. He is survived by his brother Tim (Judy) Dobler of Seattle. Mike's first love was his family, and he loved playing handball at the Spokane Club. He would never miss a Saturday game. He also loved bowling on Sundays with Judy and Rosine, and he and Judy enjoyed kayaking, hiking and annual trips to Hawaii. He also loved the numerous card games, cribbage, and online Scrabble with brother Tim and daughters Julia and Tulli. Mike was an avid reader, always reading a book or listening to one on tape. Finally, Mike worked out almost daily. In addition to handball, he enjoyed swimming and yoga. A service will be held at the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1:30 pm. All are welcome. With much gratefulness to Hospice of Spokane for their support during this process, the family requests donations to Hospice of Spokane in lieu of flowers. We love you, Mike, well played.

