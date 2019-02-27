Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael V. PALMER. View Sign

PALMER, Michael V. June 25, 1935 - February 22, 2019 Michael died peacefully on February 22, 2019 due to complications from Demen-tia. Michael was born in London, England and served in The Royal Air Force (RAF). He later graduated from the University of London in Mathematics, and went on to work with computers. He was an avid reader and deeply enjoyed Shakespeare. Golf was his favorite pastime. Michael is survived by his family all residing in England and the many friends he made in Spokane. Family and friends would like to thank the staff of Arbor Rose and Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church followed by a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Spokane.

PALMER, Michael V. June 25, 1935 - February 22, 2019 Michael died peacefully on February 22, 2019 due to complications from Demen-tia. Michael was born in London, England and served in The Royal Air Force (RAF). He later graduated from the University of London in Mathematics, and went on to work with computers. He was an avid reader and deeply enjoyed Shakespeare. Golf was his favorite pastime. Michael is survived by his family all residing in England and the many friends he made in Spokane. Family and friends would like to thank the staff of Arbor Rose and Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church followed by a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019

