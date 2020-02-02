Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. "Mike" HERMANN. View Sign Service Information Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla , WA 99362 (509)-525-1150 Send Flowers Obituary

HERMANN, Michael W. "Mike" Mike was called to Heaven far too soon on January 20, 2020 in Spokane, WA surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 19, 1959 in Walla Walla, WA to Lenora F. Hermann and Walter P. Hermann. Mike married the love of his life Linda J. Hermann September 24, 1983. They were together until Linda passed in 2012 of breast cancer. They met when Linda was a young starry-eyed fan of his band and would watch him rehearse in the basement of her mother's home. Mike was a kind and gentle man that loved his family. He was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He always made sure nobody as without. He loved to go fishing. When he was younger, he would take his daughter snorkeling and look for fishing lures. When is son was born he taught him how to fish, and all the other little things a father is suppose to teach his son. Mike had a passion and love for music. He was an amazing electric guitar player. His was able to listen to the songs and play the music without even looking at the notes. Before his daughter was born, in his earlier years he played in a few bands. Most memorable band was Strange. Mike was lead guitarist and backup vocals. The greatest moment was when Strange opened for the famous band Blue Oyster Cult in front of 4,000+ fans. After his daughter was born Mike became a great sandblaster and painter and continued with the career for almost 40 years. Sandblasting and painting took him all over the US. He sandblasts and painted the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu HI, sandblast and painted many bridges including Detroit bridges. He came to settle in Spokane and here worked for the same company for over 20 years. Mike is survived by his father Walter P. Hermann, his children Shannon and son-in law Matthew McGehee, grandchildren, Bryan and Breanna McGehee, his son Michael B. Hermann, his two sisters, Peggy Stiles (two nephews, one niece, and their four children) and Pam and Jim Richardson (one nephew, one niece, and their six children), his four brothers, Pat and Sarah Hermann (one nephew, one niece, and their three children), Rick and Lorianne Hermann (two nieces), Ray Hermann, and Randy and Sara Hermann ( three nieces), his brother-in- law Daniel and Nhi Dashiell (one niece and her children), and many more nieces and nephews and their children. Mike is preceded in death by his love Linda J. Hermann, his mother Lenora F. Hermann, his mother and father-in-law, Christine and David Oleson, brother-in-law Robert "Smokey" Stiles, brother-in-law Bill Oleson, and sister-in-law Wanda Montgomery. A Memorial Service for Mike will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA. 99362. A graveside services will be held at 2 pm at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, College Place WA, with a reception at the cemetery to follow. Flowers can be sent to Herring Funeral Home, and contributions can be made to

HERMANN, Michael W. "Mike" Mike was called to Heaven far too soon on January 20, 2020 in Spokane, WA surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 19, 1959 in Walla Walla, WA to Lenora F. Hermann and Walter P. Hermann. Mike married the love of his life Linda J. Hermann September 24, 1983. They were together until Linda passed in 2012 of breast cancer. They met when Linda was a young starry-eyed fan of his band and would watch him rehearse in the basement of her mother's home. Mike was a kind and gentle man that loved his family. He was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He always made sure nobody as without. He loved to go fishing. When he was younger, he would take his daughter snorkeling and look for fishing lures. When is son was born he taught him how to fish, and all the other little things a father is suppose to teach his son. Mike had a passion and love for music. He was an amazing electric guitar player. His was able to listen to the songs and play the music without even looking at the notes. Before his daughter was born, in his earlier years he played in a few bands. Most memorable band was Strange. Mike was lead guitarist and backup vocals. The greatest moment was when Strange opened for the famous band Blue Oyster Cult in front of 4,000+ fans. After his daughter was born Mike became a great sandblaster and painter and continued with the career for almost 40 years. Sandblasting and painting took him all over the US. He sandblasts and painted the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu HI, sandblast and painted many bridges including Detroit bridges. He came to settle in Spokane and here worked for the same company for over 20 years. Mike is survived by his father Walter P. Hermann, his children Shannon and son-in law Matthew McGehee, grandchildren, Bryan and Breanna McGehee, his son Michael B. Hermann, his two sisters, Peggy Stiles (two nephews, one niece, and their four children) and Pam and Jim Richardson (one nephew, one niece, and their six children), his four brothers, Pat and Sarah Hermann (one nephew, one niece, and their three children), Rick and Lorianne Hermann (two nieces), Ray Hermann, and Randy and Sara Hermann ( three nieces), his brother-in- law Daniel and Nhi Dashiell (one niece and her children), and many more nieces and nephews and their children. Mike is preceded in death by his love Linda J. Hermann, his mother Lenora F. Hermann, his mother and father-in-law, Christine and David Oleson, brother-in-law Robert "Smokey" Stiles, brother-in-law Bill Oleson, and sister-in-law Wanda Montgomery. A Memorial Service for Mike will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA. 99362. A graveside services will be held at 2 pm at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, College Place WA, with a reception at the cemetery to follow. Flowers can be sent to Herring Funeral Home, and contributions can be made to www.gofundme.com account made for Mike Hermann. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close