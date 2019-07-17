Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wayne TASSIELLI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TASSIELLI, Michael Wayne (Age 55) Michael Wayne Tassielli passed away peacefully at his home in Olympia, Washington, on April 8th, 2019, at the age of 55. Mike was born at Children's Hospital in San Francisco on November 17th, 1963. He grew up in Yakima, Washington, attending Robertson Elementary, Franklin Junior High, and Eisenhower High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington in 1986. Mike was an outstanding technical writer/editor, communications designer, software developer, and copy writer. During his career, he worked for Starbucks, Microsoft, WRQ, MediaPro, and Boeing. He was a loyal friend, and loved the outdoors, whether walking, running, camping, or, kayaking. He also enjoyed jamming with his friends on guitar. Mike's greatest joy was his family. He had 15 years with his son Pieter, and was proud husband to Catherine. Mike was good-natured, gentle, and made his way through the world with quiet dignity and grace. He believed in gratitude, compassion, love, and in living life to the full, with no regrets. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Frank Tassielli. He is survived by his wife Catherine, son Pieter, mother Judy and step father Don, and twin brother Jim.

