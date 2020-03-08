Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael William NILLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NILLES, Michael William Michael William Nilles passed away on February 22, 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home with loved ones by his side. Mike was born to Pete and Betty Nilles on May 22, 1937 in Chewelah, WA. Mike recently lost his wife, Linda, in July 2019 after celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary in April of 2019. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Pete and Betty Nilles; his wife Linda Nilles; and Carson Stitt. He is survived by his son Todd (Laura); daughters Tammy (Mike), Teresa (Shawn) and Tricia; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Shorty (Lorene) and Danny (Nadine); and sister Terry (Ray). Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2pm and will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church, 708 E. Lake St., Medical Lake, WA. Online condolences at

NILLES, Michael William Michael William Nilles passed away on February 22, 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home with loved ones by his side. Mike was born to Pete and Betty Nilles on May 22, 1937 in Chewelah, WA. Mike recently lost his wife, Linda, in July 2019 after celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary in April of 2019. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Pete and Betty Nilles; his wife Linda Nilles; and Carson Stitt. He is survived by his son Todd (Laura); daughters Tammy (Mike), Teresa (Shawn) and Tricia; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Shorty (Lorene) and Danny (Nadine); and sister Terry (Ray). Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2pm and will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church, 708 E. Lake St., Medical Lake, WA. Online condolences at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close