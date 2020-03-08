NILLES, Michael William Michael William Nilles passed away on February 22, 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home with loved ones by his side. Mike was born to Pete and Betty Nilles on May 22, 1937 in Chewelah, WA. Mike recently lost his wife, Linda, in July 2019 after celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary in April of 2019. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Pete and Betty Nilles; his wife Linda Nilles; and Carson Stitt. He is survived by his son Todd (Laura); daughters Tammy (Mike), Teresa (Shawn) and Tricia; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Shorty (Lorene) and Danny (Nadine); and sister Terry (Ray). Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2pm and will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church, 708 E. Lake St., Medical Lake, WA. Online condolences at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020