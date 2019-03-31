WIMAN, Michael Mike passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Spokane on March 15. He was born in Hayward, CA July 15, 1950 to his late parents Jones and Laura Wiman. He is survived by his wife Lynn, brother Larry and Pam Wiman, nieces Michaele and Mike Webster and Barbara and Steve Totty. At his request no services will be held.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019